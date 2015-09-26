Goal drought had left me moody, admits Kane

Harry Kane admits his long goal drought for Tottenham had left him "a bit moody" - but he was delighted to end it in the 4-1 Premier League win against Manchester City.

The England international had gone 748 minutes without a goal for Spurs before he fired home after Christian Eriksen's free-kick had struck the crossbar during the second half of Saturday's clash.

Kane - who netted 31 goals in all competitions last season - was relieved get back on the scoresheet but believes the emphatic victory proves that the performance of the team always takes precedent over personal form.

"There's been a lot of talk that I haven't scored yet but I'm a confident young man," he told BT Sport after the match. "But what a performance by us. I thought we stuck at it, it was a great goal by Eric [Dier] just before the break.

"You need a bit of luck, I had one cleared off the line midweek [against Arsenal]. I'm really delighted to get on the scoresheet but more importantly it was a great win against a team top of the table.

"As a striker you want to be scoring, you get a bit moody, but I'm doing my best for the team, there's a bigger picture than me. But hopefully I can build on this and the team can build on this."

Kane also backed Tottenham's Champions League hopes for this season and insists Mauricio Pochettino's young squad should not be written off.

"The Champions League is always our aim at the start of the season, we've got so much energy and belief in that team," he added. "Some people write us off, say we need experience, but we're really excited, but we can't get too carried away.

"We've got two tough games coming up in the Europa league and against Swansea."