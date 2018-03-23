Goals, nutmegs and cheers - Usain Bolt impresses in Borussia Dortmund training

Usain Bolt scored a superb header and showed off some slick passing skills as he completed his second session with Borussia Dortmund on Friday in front a packed crowd at their Strobelallee Training Centre.

Bolt has long expressed his desire to carve out a niche for himself in football, and with his athletics career at an end, he has begun to pursue that interest.

Playing for Manchester United – the club he supports – has been the Jamaican's goal, but it was Dortmund who offered him the chance to strut his stuff.

After practicing behind closed doors on Thursday, Bolt was part of the Dortmund squad taking part in a session in front of around 1,400 supporters a day later – and he did not disappoint.

"It was good! I had fun with the guys, they were very welcoming."

Having completed the warm-up drills with the squad, the sprint great showed some nice touches to keep possession during a 'rondo'.

When the session opened out into a wider exercise with the aim of keeping possession, the 31-year-old exchanged a couple of pinpoint long-range passes with Mario Gotze, and even managed a nutmeg on youngster Dario Scuderi.

Bolt found the back of the net in a subsequent practice match, the eight-time gold medallist meeting a lofted throughball with a powerful header – bringing huge cheers from the watching public.

A deft chip almost brought him a sublime second, but Bolt – who converted a spot kick in a penalty shootout - had done enough to show he has the talent.

Now it remains to be seen how his football career progresses.