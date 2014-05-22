Gomes leaves Tottenham after six years

The Brazilian arrived in London from Dutch giants PSV in 2008, and played the majority of Tottenham's Premier League fixtures in his first three seasons.

However, Gomes was then usurped in the number one jersey by Brad Friedel, and has since fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of France international Hugo Lloris.

The 33-year-old spent nine games on loan at Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim last season, but failed to make any appearances at White Hart Lane this campaign.

"Heurelho Gomes is to leave the club at the conclusion of his contract next month and we would like to wish the popular goalkeeper all the best for the future," a brief statement on the club's official website read.

Gomes made 135 appearances for Spurs, and played a key part in the side that reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2010-11.