Gomes: Sandro the new Dunga

Sandro, 21, who has taken time to establish himself in Harry Redknapp's team since his move to White Hart Lane last summer, was arguably Spurs’ strongest player over their two-legged victory against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Redknapp went on to exuberantly describe his defensive midfielder as “immense” after Tottenham secured their route to the quarter finals of Europe’s premier competition, and this praise was endorsed by Gomes who paid homage to Sandro’s contribution.

"Sandro is a good player, really quick. It's a great time for him at the moment," Gomes said. "I think he looks like Dunga when he played in midfield. He has quality, he can play as well, hold the ball and win it. He can play and has been brilliant for us.”

Sandro himself has also clearly shown his ambition for success and the confidence that he has in his team-mates as he believes that Tottenham shouldn’t be afraid of anyone.

"It is a possibility and a dream for me to reach the final of the best competition in the world," Sandro said. "We got past Milan so why can't we get past other big clubs too?"

However, Brazilian international Gomes believes Catalan giants Barcelona would be a massive test for the London club.

"We will take anyone but Barcelona," said Gomes, who was proud of his two clean sheets against Milan.

"It's not easy to keep a clean sheet against them because they have quality players. We defended well and attacked them when we had the chance."

Tottenham now must wait 10 days before taking to the field once more against West Ham, which means their thoughts will be mainly focused upon the decisive quarter-final draw in Nyon next Friday.

By Elliott Binks