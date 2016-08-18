Gomez admits Wolfsburg not his first choice

Mario Gomez has admitted Wolfsburg were not his first choice as he had been keen on a move to a club playing Champions League football.

The 31-year-old signed a three-year deal with Wolfsburg on Wednesday to return to the Bundesliga after a disappointing spell at Fiorentina, but he has acknowledged the Volkswagen Arena side were by no means his dream club.

"I wanted to play Champions League football, but most clubs already had enough options in attack," said Gomez.

"And then there were some clubs that did play in the Champions League, but are likely to go out after the group stages.

"In the end, the complete package Wolfsburg offered and my desire to return to Germany were decisive.

"I am perhaps hungrier than ever before. Our goal is to return to Europe."

Gomez is unlikely to feature in this weekend's DFB-Pokal match against FSV Frankfurt or Wolfsburg's Bundesliga opener versus Augsburg, but could make his debut against Cologne on September 10.