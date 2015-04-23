Gomez: Europa win will make up for Coppa woe

Fiorentina progressed to the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday, defeating Dynamo Kiev 2-0 at home to progress 3-1 on aggregate with Gomez and Juan Manuel Vargas getting the goals.

Gomez struck the opener for Fiorentina in the 43rd minute - 20 minutes after missing with a close-range header - when Joaquin's cross bounced off his knee and into the bottom corner of the net.

With Kiev having lost winger Jeremain Lens to a red card just before Gomez's goal, Fiorentina looked to be in a comfortable position at half-time, but Vincenzo Montella's side had to wait until second-half stoppage time to wrap up the match, when Vargas struck from a tight angle.

While Fiorentina have yet to secure European football for next season, Gomez argued the priority for Montella's men is to lift the Europa League trophy.

"I'm delighted for the team and all the fans. I missed a great chance but then I managed to score straight afterwards. That's football for you," the Germany international told Premium Calcio.

"We were sorry to go out of the Coppa Italia but now we'll focus on the Europa League."

Thursday's victory ended a four-game winless run in all competitions for Fiorentina, who sit sixth in Serie A - outside the Italian league's European qualifying slots, although they are only one point behind fifth-placed Sampdoria.