Gomis happy to stay at Swansea next season

The former Lyon man has scored four of his five Premier League goals in the last six outings, having become the focal point up front for Garry Monk since Wilfried Bony's departure to Manchester City.

A brace in Saturday's 3-1 win against Hull City continued the upturn in form for a player who was heavily linked with leaving the Liberty Stadium in January.

Asked whether he regretted departing Lyon for the Welsh club, Gomis told L'Equipe: "No, I do not regret it. In Swansea, there is a culture and a philosophy of play that I like, and for which I signed.

"I did not make a mistake. I see myself here next year, although in football you can not always plan past six months.

"One of those who helped me the most to adapt to my arrival in Swansea was Bony. We were neighbours and we became friends. I thought we would play together, side by side, in a system with two forwards.

"He has a very particular path, I wish him the best but frankly, there is a good mentality [at Swansea]. My team-mates helped me adjust and the coach makes sure that the atmosphere is good.

"He knows the club and the dressing room. When you do not play much, as was my case early in the season, you have to show the group that you are available, which is with good behaviour. That should not be overlooked."

France international Gomis has not played for his country since June 2013 and, despite his recent form, does not expect to hear from Didier Deschamps in the coming months.

"Les Bleus, right now, I do not think so. I'm not selectable," he added.

"I used to score 20 to 25 goals per season [for Lyon] but here I am on five in the Premier League. I must continue to score and impose myself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and then we'll see.

"If I try to be one of the best, then I can think of the possibility, it would be the icing on the cake."