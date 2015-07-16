Gonzalez: Casilla can't turn down Real

Espanyol coach Sergio Gonzalez accepts that goalkeeper Kiko Casilla cannot turn down the opportunity to join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Casilla is on Real's radar following the departure of long-serving Iker Casillas, who completed his transfer to Porto on Saturday, while Manchester United are showing no signs of letting top Bernabeu target David de Gea depart Old Trafford.

Real have already had an offer rejected by Espanyol, but Gonzalez has urged Casilla not to refuse the chance as the capital club prepare to make a new bid.

"There are offers that you have to weigh up, but when you have an offer of that level, it's clear that you want to go there," Gonzalez said.

"You have to take it with your eyes closed."

Gonzalez described the 28-year-old keeper as a professional whom regardless of the media frenzy has continued to train as per normal.

"He is training with desire, as if nothing has happened, very attentive with his team-mates," he added.

"He does not want to force the situation. Espanyol are very lucky to have Casilla."

Casilla, who spent his early years as a youth player in Real's reserve sides, has called Espanyol home since 2008.