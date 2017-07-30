Goretzka: Bayern agreement claims complete nonsense

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has branded claims he has a deal in place with Bayern Munich for 2018 as "complete nonsense".

Goretzka has been heavily linked with the Bundesliga champions and his reputation will have only been enhanced by his excellent showing in Germany's triumphant Confederations Cup campaign.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in the competition, which saw a young Germany team beat Chile in the final.

Schalke have previously said they have no desire to sell Goretzka and he also gave speculation surrounding Bayern short shrift.

Goretzka, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, told reporters at Schalke's training camp in Austria: "I understand, of course, that the topic keeps people busy.

"I have made a clear point on this issue: if a decision is made, I will communicate it. Since this is not the case, I cannot report anything new."

On talk of an agreement being in place for 2018, Goretzka said: "There is no agreement, this is complete nonsense!"