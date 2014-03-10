Gosling admits FA charge in relation to betting

Under Rule E8(b) of the FA's governance guidelines, professional players are prohibited to use, or pass on, information related to football that is not publicly available and could be used for gambling purposes.

A statement released on the body's website on Monday read: "Newcastle United's Daniel Gosling has admitted an FA charge in relation to multiple breaches of Rule E8(b) for misconduct in relation to betting.

"Gosling has requested a personal hearing, the date of which will be set in due course."

Gosling is not the first Premier League player to have such charges brought against him, with Tottenham winger Andros Townsend handed a four-month ban - three of which were suspended for three years - in June last year, as well as an £18,000 fine, for similar rule breaches.

Former Everton man Gosling, 24, has made just three Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, all from the bench.