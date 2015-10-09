Gotze to miss crucial clash with Georgia

Mario Gotze will miss Germany's decisive Euro 2016 qualifier with Georgia due to an adductor injury, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

The 23-year-old pulled up with a groin problem just before half-time of the world champions' shock 1-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Bayern have given no indication as to the severity of the injury but they have stated that Gotze will not be available for what could prove a pivotal meeting with Georgia on Sunday, with Germany still needing a point to guarantee their place in the finals in France.

Speaking afterwards, Gotze's team-mate Thomas Muller accepted his side were punished for their lack of cutting edge in attack as they failed to find an equaliser following Shane Long's 70th-minute strike.

"We didn't play badly," said Muller. "We needed a quick passing game to open up space, and we did that well.

"We missed too many chances. I had to put that one [late opportunity] away. That was bitter for me, but even more so for the team."