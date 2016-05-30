Gotze not concentrated on club future

Mario Gotze refused to comment on his club future, insisting his focus is solely on Germany's upcoming Euro 2016 campaign.

Gotze has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the Premier League, while former club Borussia Dortmund have admitted interest in the Germany international.

However, it appears the 23-year-old is keen to stay at Bayern Munich and work under incoming boss Carlo Ancelotti.

When quizzed about his future, Gotze said: "I think enough was written and done.

"I've said everything about this. Now I'm at the Euros and don't want to say anything about this."

Gotze played 90 minutes on Sunday as Germany suffered a 3-1 defeat to Slovakia in a Euro 2016 warm-up friendly.

"The second half was difficult. I think we did well until we lost a bit of our control over the opponent," Gotze said about the performance.

"They scored an outstanding goal, to get two set-pieces mustn't happen. I think that's a big lesson for us.

"The second half under those circumstances was quite difficult, but we have to deal with it.

"We should have done better for sure."

Germany face Hungary on Saturday in their final warm-up game for the Euros, where they will come up against Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland in Group C.