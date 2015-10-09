Gotze out, Schweinsteiger doubtful for Georgia clash

Germany are likely to be without Bastian Schweinsteiger for their decisive Euro 2016 qualifier against Georgia, head coach Joachim Low has revealed.

Mario Gotze - who was suffering from a groin problem - had to be replaced by Andre Schurrle after just 35 minutes of his side's shock 1-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland on Thursday in a result that leaves the world champions needing at least a point from their final game to be sure of a place at Euro 2016.

Schweinsteiger was unable to play after picking up a thigh injury in training ahead of the game in Dublin, with Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos lining up in central midfield.

Low confirmed Bayern Munich playmaker Gotze, 23, would have no chance of being fit for the Georgia game in Leipzig on Sunday and he was not overly hopeful on the 31-year-old Manchester United midfielder's chances either.

"Schweinsteiger probably won't play on Sunday," Low told RTL. "The medical staff said he has to take a break for two or three days.

"He will stay with us and we will see what is possible, but it does not look like he can play - the chances are slim.

"Mario Gotze will definitely not be playing. There is no way that he will be there."

Following the defeat, Germany remain top of Group D on 19 points, but both Poland and Ireland - who face each other in the final round of fixtures - are just one point behind on 18 and have a superior head-to-head record to the world champions.