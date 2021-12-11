Graham Alexander certain Motherwell can trouble Celtic defence

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is eager to ensure his team carries a goal threat at Celtic Park.

Tony Watt became the cinch Premiership’s top goal-scorer when he hit his ninth league goal of the season to earn Motherwell a point against Hibernian last weekend.

But Alexander insists there is just as much quality throughout the Well front line, with Kevin van Veen, Kaiyne Woolery, Connor Shields and Jordan Roberts among those vying for a place in Motherwell’s front three.

Celtic’s front three have been causing teams problems in recent months but manager Ange Postecoglou may have problems filling the positions, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti picking up hamstring injuries against Real Betis on Thursday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota and James Forrest were already missing, with only the latter in with a chance of facing Motherwell.

Regardless of Celtic’s issues, Alexander is keen to present an attacking threat to the hosts.

“We like to have players in our team that can cause issues for the opposition and make people think,” he said. “That’s important, that we have players that other teams respect and understand there’s a threat there.

“Obviously Tony has done great this season with his goals but if you look at the other forwards we have in the squad, they have got as much talent and goal threat as him.

“But he is hitting the target more often than not and getting those goals with some quality finishes. But we know we have got that goal threat in numerous players.

“We have to always carry that, we always have to carry a puncher’s chance of winning. We know when opportunities fall to these players, they will hit the target.

“That’s what we have to do. We understand we are going to have to get our defensive game really sharp and alive to what they are doing but we always have to carry a threat of our own, or there’s no point in taking part in the game in the first place.”