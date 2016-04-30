Granada 3 Las Palmas 2: Superb comeback boosts hosts' survival hopes

Granada produced a sensational comeback to beat Las Palmas 3-2 and give their La Liga survival chances a huge shot in the arm on Saturday.

The Liga strugglers found themselves 2-0 down after just 12 minutes at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes thanks to Jonathan Viera's brilliant double.

But the hosts were on level terms just 10 minutes later thanks to goals from Ruben Rochina and Youssef El-Arabi, and the comeback was complete by Ricardo Costa's thumping header in the 71st minute.

Granada subsequently climb out of the relegation zone to 16th meaning Sporting Gijon, whose victory over Eibar on Friday had moved them out of the drop zone, return to the bottom three.

Viera opened the scoring with a stunning 25-yard effort that nestled in the top right-hand corner, and doubled the advantage in the 12th minute with a well-taken volley from Roque Mesa's clip into the area.

Granada quickly hit back, though, and Rochina scored a fine individual goal, gliding through the visitors' defence before striking past Raul Lizoain.

And it was 2-2 by the 22nd minute, as El-Arabi headed home his 15th Liga goal of the campaign from Abdoulaye Doucoure's corner.

The turnaround was complete with just under 20 minutes to go as Costa met Rochina's corner with an emphatic header, and Doucoure wasted the chance to make sure of the points when he blazed over inside the area in the latter stages.