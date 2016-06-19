Griezmann and Pogba return as Payet drops to France bench

Dimitri Payet drops to the substitutes' bench as part of five changes made by Didier Deschamps for France's Euro 2016 Group A finale against Switzerland.

Hosts France are already assured of a place in the last 16 following wins over Romania and Albania, with Payet scoring late goals in both.

But, with France only needing a point to secure top spot, Payet has been omitted from the starting XI. Olivier Giroud - scorer of the opener versus Romania - N'Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi and Anthony Martial are also left out having started against Albania.

Paul Pogba, who was accused of making an offensive gesture towards journalists at the end of that game, comes into the side along with Yohan Cabaye, Moussa Sissoko, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Antoine Griezmann - who came off the bench to open the scoring.

Switzerland, by contrast, make just one change from the 1-1 draw with Romania as 19-year-old Breel Embolo replaces Haris Seferovic up front.