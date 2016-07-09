Griezmann as good as Messi and Ronaldo - Sagna

Antoine Griezmann is in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, believes his France team-mate Bacary Sagna.

Griezmann faces Ronaldo in Sunday's Euro 2016 final as hosts France take on Portugal, with his six goals making him a near-certainty to claim the golden boot.

Sagna insists Griezmann should now be considered one of the best players in the world, noting the Atletico Madrid forward had to leave France to succeed.

"Antoine, to me, is right up there in the same league as Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," Sagna told UEFA.com.

"It's a kind of revenge for him after the French academies wouldn't take him.

"He made it the hard way and he deserves to be where he is."

Griezmann hit 22 La Liga goals for Atletico last season but was outscored by Ronaldo, who netted 35 times in the league for Real Madrid, while Messi was on target on 26 occasions for Barcelona.

Sagna highlighted Ronaldo as Portugal's main attacking threat, the 31-year-old scoring three goals at the finals despite having a mixed tournament.

"Ronaldo, we know him," said Sagna. "He's one of the best players in the world - if not the best - and he has worked very hard to get there.

"He's an exceptional player and it won't be easy. What you have to do is keep a close eye on him all the time, stay close to him and make sure you don't allow him too much space."