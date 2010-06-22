Group leaders Chile seek Spanish scalp

The South American side, who are top the table with two wins from two matches, vowed to make no concessions for the pre-tournament favourites and plan to match the European champions' explosive forward play.

The Chileans refused to accept a draw against a scrooge-like Switzerland on Monday in a prolonged and frenetic assault that paid off 15 minutes from time when Mark Gonzalez cracked open the record-breaking Swiss defence.

Spain, who have three points after beating Honduras 2-0, should expect the same treatment from Chile in Pretoria in a match where some might now wonder which side is the underdog.

"If we play the way we played the last two games, we can definitely win against Spain," said midfielder Gonzalo Fierro.

Italy-based defender Mauricio Isla, who was rarely troubled in either of his side's games added: "We have to keep calm. We need to win against Spain and play the same quality game we've shown in the past two matches."

Chile had not won a World Cup match in 48 years, achieving only draws and defeats in the four appearances that followed their third place finish as hosts in 1962.

They were banned from the 1990 and 1994 World Cups after their goalkeeper Roberto Rojas claimed a firework launched from the crowd had hit him during a 1989 qualifier in an attempt to force an abandonment and replay of a match in which they were headed for elimination. Video footage showed otherwise.

Chile's Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa would not comment on his side's chances of beating Spain, but promised more of the same going forward.

"We try to stand our ground, we lead by example. It no longer depends on your opponents' actions," he said.

"We'll try again to showcase our talents and this is our approach to being better than our opponents. We're not yet through and we have to fight with the same enthusiasm we have shown until now."