Guardado signs PSV deal

Andres Guardado is eager to claim more silverware with PSV after signing a three-year contract with the Eredivisie champions.

The Mexico midfielder joined the club on loan from Valencia at the start of the season and has played 33 times for Philip Cocu's side in all competitions, helping them to their first league title since 2008.

PSV announced last month that a deal had been agreed with Guardado's parent club for a permanent transfer, and the 28-year-old has now put pen to paper.

"This day is very special and very important for me, for my family and for my career," he told he club's official website. "I am very happy to have signed this contract.

"It has been a complete year in every respect for me, I hope the coming years equal what has been achieved this year.

"Playing in the Champions League is fantastic, it is the best club tournament in the world. It's a dream to play football in it, I hope to play well in it next year with PSV."

Sporting director Marcel Brands believes Guardado has a big part to play in PSV's quest for more trophies.

"Andres was a key pillar in the championship winning team and we hope to continue to benefit from his quality in the coming years," he said.

"He is a very stable player with lots of experience. The other players also have great respect for him."