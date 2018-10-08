Guardiola confirms he wanted Mahrez to take penalty

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted it was his decision for Riyad Mahrez to take his side's penalty against Liverpool.

Mahrez blasted an 86th-minute spot-kick over the crossbar at Anfield as City and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

The Algeria international and Gabriel Jesus had stepped up to take the penalty, before Guardiola sent Benjamin Mendy to give Mahrez the duties.

Guardiola said he was confident the 27-year-old would deliver after seeing the attacker in action in training.

"I am in the training sessions, I see him every day, training penalties, gave me a lot of confidence," he said.

"It will be a good experience for him, next time [it] will go in."

Of players who have taken at least 10 Premier League penalties, only Juan Pablo Angel (five of 10) has a lower success rate than Mahrez (seven of 12).