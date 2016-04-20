Guardiola: Nobody can play at Barcelona's level

Under-fire Barcelona remain unmatched at the highest level of world football, according to Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.

Luis Enrique's side have endured a dismal run of form, with just one win in their last six games in all competitions, having earlier set a club record of 39 matches unbeaten.

Their slump has seen Atletico Madrid move level on points at the top of La Liga, while Diego Simeone's side also knocked the Catalan holders out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Guardiola, however, says Barca proved they are a cut above the rest even during their 2-1 defeat to Valencia at Camp Nou last Sunday.

"When you see the game against Valencia, you realise that they continue to show that nobody plays like that, nobody. Nobody can play at that level," the Bayern boss said after his side beat Werder Bremen 2-0 in the DFB-Pokal semi-final.

"They have a unique, special football, they have done for many years, and hopefully they can regain the league title.

"They can win La Liga because they have more chances than anyone else. They're first. But can they lose it? Of course. The teams behind are very good.

"Hopefully Barca win the league, that's what I want."