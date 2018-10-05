Guardiola not motivated by revenge on 'excellent' Klopp

Pep Guardiola is adamant he has no score to settle with Jurgen Klopp when Manchester City visit title rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Catalan has suffered seven career defeats at the hands of his former Bundesliga adversary, more than any other manager during a highly successful career.

Three of those have come this year alone, Liverpool prevailing in a thriller at Anfield in January and twice in last season's Champions League quarter-finals.

But with the Premier League trophy safely residing at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola denied revenge was on his mind ahead of this weekend's encounter.

"I don't play against Jurgen. I play against Liverpool, we play against Liverpool," he said.

"Sometimes I win, sometimes I lose. Sometimes we win competitions, sometimes we lose competitions.

"He's an excellent manager. I have a lot of respect for the way his teams play, for how proactive they are.

"But it's not about me having to beat him. In the Premier League we did it, in the Champions League we could not do it."

City and Liverpool are unbeaten after the opening seven Premier League matches, sitting level at the top on 19 points.