Guidolin welcomes new Chelsea boss Conte

Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin concedes compatriot Antonio Conte will face challenges in his bid to return Chelsea to their former glory.

Italy boss Conte will take charge of Chelsea from the start of the 2016-17 season, and Guidolin believes the 46-year-old is one of the best young managers in Europe, having faced his Juventus side while at Udinese.

Ahead of Swansea's clash with Chelsea on Saturday, Guidolin has backed Conte to have a positive impact at Stamford Bridge.

"I must welcome Antonio who I think is a good, young manager and an important manager who can work very well in the Premier League, but I don't know what problems he will have," Guidolin said.

"The most important thing is to have the possibility to communicate with the players, the director and the chairman.

"That's important at the beginning and I think he's prepared for that."

Another Italian manager plying his trade in England's top flight is Claudio Ranieri, whose Leicester City team are closing in on the title.

And Guidolin was glowing in his praise of the 64-year-old's achievements.

"To win the Premier League with a little team is incredible, it is only possible now because we can see it," he added.

"We would not think it is possible. Next time will be in the next 50 years."

Leicester need just four more wins to secure their first league championship, and head to Sunderland on Sunday.