Guinea coach insists his side will do everything to win against Burundi

Guinea coach Paul Put insisted his side will “do everything to win” their Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash with Burundi on Sunday.

With one point from two matches at the tournament, Guinea need a win to be in with a chance of qualifying from the group, and are likely to be without Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

The coach told a press conference reported by guineefoot.info: “We are in a fight, it is true that we lost a fight but not the war, and tomorrow it is the war.

“I’m sure all players are aware and very motivated for the win. We all know it’s a decisive match for us.

“Guinea will do everything to win the three points this Sunday.”

Burundi have lost both group matches so far but coach Olivier Niyungeko insists his side will be determined to win.

He told supersport.com: “We can’t lose hope, we will continue fighting.

“We will go in and give everything we have to ensure we win the last game against Guinea.”