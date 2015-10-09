Gundogan: Germany are feeling the pressure

Ilkay Gundogan has conceded Germany are "feeling the pressure" going into their final Euro 2016 qualifier with Georgia.

The world champions needed just a point against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday to book their place at the finals next year but Shane Long's strike gave the home side a surprise 1-0 victory.

The unlikely result means Germany could yet be denied an automatic qualification spot should Poland and Ireland draw and Georgia pull off a shock win when they travel to Leipzig on Sunday.

That scenario has left Gundogan frustrated that Joachim Low's side were not more clinical in Dublin.

"We're now under pressure that we could have avoided. Now we have to show that we are a team who are in a position to be successful too," the Borussia Dortmund midfielder said.

"We can win the group on Sunday. It's within our own power, and that's the ultimate goal.

"Against defensively-organised opponents, we have to take the lead. We had good chances to do that, especially in the first half. Everything would've been much easier then.

"The atmosphere was disappointed. We all hoped for more and wanted to qualify perfectly, and it's our own fault we didn't succeed."

A victory for Germany against Georgia will guarantee the 2014 World Cup winners top spot in Group D regardless of results elsewhere.