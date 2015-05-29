Gutierrez: Ashley abandoned me

Outgoing Newcastle United player Jonas Gutierrez slammed club owner Mike Ashley on Friday after being released by the Premier League outfit.

Gutierrez, who successfully returned to the pitch in March having undergone treatment for cancer for the majority of the season, implied Ashley had abandoned him since he had surgery for testicular cancer in October 2013.

Newcastle ended a seven-year association with Gutierrez on Friday, releasing the 31-year-old versatile defender and midfielder after 187 league matches for the club.

"Two things I learn from my illness," Gutierrez wrote on Twitter.

"How you can support a player (Newcastle fans) and how you leave a player alone (Newcastle owner)."

The former Argentina international came off the bench against Manchester United to rapturous applause on March 4, having missed the first 26 matches of the 2014-15 season due to his cancer treatment.

Gutierrez's first start of the season came three games later in the derby against Sunderland, and he started the last five matches of the campaign - setting up a goal and scoring another in Newcastle's 2-0 win over West Ham on the final day of the season, ensuring the club avoided relegation.

The fan favourite expressed mutual admiration for Newcastle's famously passionate supporters on Facebook: "Thanks to all football fans and Newcastle fans for supporting me and trust in me. This is a way to demonstrate I always hear you.

"You are very important to me, football wouldn't be the same without you. All my effort and affection is for you!"