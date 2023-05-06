'Haaland is the taker' – Guardiola explains anger after Gundogan penalty miss for City
The Manchester City manager was unhappy after Ilkay Gundogan missed a late penalty against Leeds in Premier League on Saturday
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained his anger after Ilkay Gundogan took a penalty instead of Erling Haaland late in the 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday and ended up missing the spot-kick.
Gundogan was on a hat-trick after two fine finishes put City 2-0 up at half-time and stepped up to take the penalty in the 84th minute at the Etihad, but his effort hit the post and Leeds quickly pulled a goal back through Rodrigo to make it a nervy finale for the Premier League leaders.
Following the German's miss, Guardiola could be seen by television cameras telling Haaland 'you have to take it' and the Catalan was asked about the incident after the match.
"The game is not over," Guardiola told Match of the Day. "It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it.
"Today Erling could have scored two or three goals. He played incredibly well, in his movement and everything... how he fought for us. I like to praise Erling when he does not score.
"If Gundo scores everyone is 'OK, hat-trick, well done'. But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it."
Despite the late scare, City held on for the win and lead Arsenal by four points with four rounds of the competition left to play.
Next up for City is their Champions League semi-final first leg away to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Ben Hayward
By Conor Pope
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs