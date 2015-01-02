Hajduk Split's Susic eyes 'dream' Inter move

Playmaker Susic, 22, has been linked with a host of clubs around Europe, including Inter, having impressed for the Croatian outfit in recent years.

The nephew of former Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Safet Susic is now reported to be close to a move from the Stadion Poljud.

Susic stated it would be a dream to play for the San Siro club, adding he felt Inter would eventually get out of a malaise that sees them sit 11th in Serie A under Roberto Mancini.

"I could not wish for more. I have been cheering for Inter, and [the club's former striker] Ronaldo, since I was a child," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Any club with such a history is a dream, let alone with a coach like Mancini.

"Each team eventually incurs a crisis but I'm sure they will be back among the top in the world.

"It is true, once the Serie A was the best, but it remains among the top leagues in Europe."

Asked whether he would prefer to join Inter during January or after the current season, he added: "As soon as possible.

"However, it depends on my agents, not on me. And the important thing is to get there - until you sign anything can happen."