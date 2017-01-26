Halilovic seals LaLiga return with Las Palmas

Las Palmas have announced the signing of Alen Halilovic from Hamburg on an 18-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old Croatia international only moved to the Bundesliga from Barcelona in July but has struggled to settle in Germany and has not played since October 21.

The attacking midfielder has now returned to LaLiga on a temporary deal, although Las Palmas have an option to make the move permanent should he impress in Gran Canaria.

"Las Palmas and Hamburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of Croatia international player Alen Halilovic until the end of the 2017-18 season," a club statement confirmed.

"In the loan contract, the club has been granted a purchase option for the young player."

Halilovic was hailed as one of Europe's brightest prospects upon his move to Barca from Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 but found life difficult at Camp Nou.

He spent the 2015-16 season on loan with Sporting Gijon, scoring five goals in 37 appearances, before he was sold to Hamburg for €5m.

That deal included a buyback option of €10m during the first two seasons in which Halilovic remains a Hamburg player, as well as a right of first refusal before he is transferred to another club.

In explaining his departure for Las Palmas, Hamburg's sporting director Jens Todt told the club's official website: "If both parties are not happy with the situation, you have to look for a solution. We wish Alen all the best during his time at Las Palmas."