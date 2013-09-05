Hamann backs Liverpool for top four

Liverpool have a 100 per cent record from their opening three matches and with the additions of Tiagi Ilori, Mamadou Sakho and Victor Moses on deadline day, Hamann has predicted big things at Anfield.

Has been impressed by the work Rodgers has done to turn Liverpool around and insists qualifying for the UEFA Champions League is a real possibility, after four seasons out of the competition.

"They've given themselves a chance now," he said. "Top of the league now, not conceded a goal yet.

"With (Luis) Suarez coming back, you expect him to score more goals. And if they keep the defence as tight as they did, I think a top-four position should be a very realistic target."

Hamann believes the amount of change at other top clubs in the Premier League gives Liverpool the perfect opportunity to capitalise, and put themselves in a fine position.

"A lot of top teams are having problems at the moment," he added.

"Chelsea's defence doesn't really convince me, (Manchester) United I don't think they will score enough goals.

"But behind (Manchester) City, I think second or third position is up for grabs.

"You've got to go step by step but if they finish in the top four this season, you know the squad Brendan Rodgers has built there.

"If they improve the way they have over the last 12 months, I wouldn't rule it out that Liverpool is a competitor for the Premier League title again in the next four or five years."