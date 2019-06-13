Hamilton quartet re-sign for next season

Mickel Miller is among four Hamilton players to re-sign with the club for next season.

Academy graduates Ronan Hughes, Ross Cunningham and Shaun Want have also extended their contracts until the summer of 2020.

Miller was Hamilton’s top scorer last season with eight goals.

Want has made 28 first-team appearances while Hughes and Cunningham have returned from loan spells with Stirling and Forfar respectively.

Chairman Allan Maitland said on the club’s official website: “I’m glad we’ve been able to secure the futures of three Accies Academy graduates.

“Our academy success is one of the most important factors at this club and it’s great for some of the younger players to see the pathway into first-team football is there.

“Mickel has been brilliant with us and has a great attitude, I’m delighted to be able to have a new deal finalised with him as well.”