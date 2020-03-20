Hamilton waiting on government advice before planning next move

Hamilton chiefs admit they are waiting for Boris Johnson’s government to offer advice on how to survive the coronavirus crisis.

With Scottish football put on hold while the country battles the virus, Accies and the rest of the country’s 42 senior clubs face an uncertain future.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has already unveiled an “unprecedented” set of financial measures to support UK businesses, including £330billion in loans and £20billion in other aid to protect the economy from the virus.

But the Lanarkshire club are keen to hear whether they will qualify for that support.

Accies said in a statement: “There is obviously going to be financial implications for all businesses, families, individuals, communities, charities and football clubs and we await guidance from the government on how these will be managed.

“We will be doing everything we can to protect the jobs and livelihoods of everyone connected with our club.

“For the health of our community, and in particular the elderly and sick, it’s vital that our supporters adhere to the advice being given on self-isolation.

“Our main message is that the well-being of the HAFC Family and local community, as always, remains our priority and once again we ask our fans and the football community to stick together through these difficult and unprecedented times.”

The Scottish Football Association has suspended domestic action until at least April 30, although Hampden bosses believe the shutdown will last much longer.

Now Accies have confirmed they have told Brian Rice’s first team as well as their youth squads to stay away from the Foys Stadium until the crisis passes.

“The club have decided that the suspension of training will remain in place and the players should continue to stay away from the stadium,” the statement added.

“The same suspension is in place for the academy and (youth director) George Cairns will provide updates when they are available.

“All players have been given a personal programme to work on their fitness during this period and will be in constant contact with the coaches and sport scientists to ensure they are ready to compete again when required.”