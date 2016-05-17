Handanovic agent denies PSG talks

The agent of Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has denied holding talks with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting his client is happy to stay at the club.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 champions before the start of next season, with Kevin Trapp's first season at Parc des Princes having been marked by some inconsistent displays.

Manchester United are also rumoured to be monitoring Handanovic's situation, with speculation suggesting they could sign the Slovenian should they allow David De Gea to leave Old Trafford.

But Handanovic's agent, Federico Pastorello, says there is no reason for his client to leave San Siro.

"He's ambitious," Pastorello told Calciomercato. "But it's not true that, as I have heard, he'll leave Inter because he has to play in the Champions League.

"I'm not aware of any contact with PSG, the only thing that's certain is that he has a three-year contract with Inter.

"We've never spoken with the French club, so for that reason I'd say the things I've read are just transfer gossip.

"Certainly - if you ask him how the season went - he's not happy. He's ambitious, and wants to make amends for some personal mistakes, too."

Inter finished fourth in Serie A, 13 points outside the Champions League qualification places and 24 adrift of Scudetto-winners Juventus.