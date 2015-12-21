Handanovic urges Inter to learn from mistakes

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has urged his side to learn from their mistakes in the wake of Sunday's 2-1 Serie A defeat at the hands of Lazio.

Antonio Candreva gave Lazio an early lead, before Mauro Icardi levelled the scoring after the interval.

Inter failed to hold on to a point, though, as Candreva found the net again in the closing stages of the game and Handanovic was unable to hide his frustration with Sunday's events.

"We messed up against Lazio. We got our approach wrong and we weren't aggressive enough," he told Inter Channel.

"When you go behind in the opening minutes it's hard to stick to your game plan but we did manage to get back on track. Sadly it went wrong for us at the end. This must be a lesson for us.

"You see how good a team is in difficult times like this, not only when you win."

Sunday's encounter was Inter's last match before the winter break and Handanovic is looking forward to a short pause in the campaign.

"The break comes at just the right time," he added.

"It will help us recharge our batteries so we can start again as we began the season."