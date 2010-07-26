Hangeland cools talk of move

New Reds boss Roy Hodgson, who was Hangeland’s manager at Fulham, has made no secret of his desire to take the Norwegian to Anfield.

And Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was also said to be keen on a move for the commanding centre-back earlier this summer.

GEAR: Get Liverpool/Arsenal shirt

Hangeland, however, appears happy to remain at Craven Cottage, where he was part of the Fulham side that managed to reach the Europa League final last season.

On rumours of a move to Liverpool or Arsenal, Hangeland said: "There's always speculation about players moving to clubs, and I would be lying if I didn't say I prefer it when people think I've done better than the opposition. But the more years I play, the more I learn to ignore speculation”

And Hangeland admitted he looked forward to a new challenge at Fulham, despite the interest from Anfield and Emirates Stadium.

“I’m confident I can play under a new manager and I am good enough to have an impact," Hangeland explained.

"I was sad to see Roy go to Liverpool but he deserves a bigger club after what he achieved last year. The organisation at Fulham is good and if we get the right manager we’ll keep going forward.”

Arsene Wenger’s interest in Hangeland is believe to have cooled, with the Gunners boss instead signing French defender Laurent Koscielny, while Roy Hodgson is also well stocked at centre-back, with Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger and Martin Skrtel already in his squad.

By James McCarthy

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook