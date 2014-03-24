Hangeland focused on Everton showdown

The 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday grounded Fulham following the first win of the Felix Magath era at home to Newcastle United.

Next up for the Premier League's bottom side is a Craven Cottage clash with Everton on Sunday and Hangeland knows time is running out in the battle to avoid relegation and that Fulham cannot afford to dwell on last weekend's setback at City.

"I think you need to do that (clear your head) as soon as possible," the Norwegian international defender told the Fulham Chronicle.

"For me personally, that's not a problem. When the game's over you can't do much about it so you've got to look forward to next week.

"There is someone (a sports psychologist) if you need that after the games, but I've been in the game so long that whether we win, lose or draw I manage to forget it quite quickly and prepare for the next game."