Hannover sign Wimmer on season-long loan
Austria international Kevin Wimmer will return to the Bundesliga with Hannover after his move to Stoke turned sour.
Bundesliga side Hannover have signed centre-back Kevin Wimmer on loan from Stoke City for the 2018-19 season.
Wimmer joined Stoke from Tottenham for £18million last season but the defender failed to impress in 17 Premier League appearances before being frozen out of first-team affairs by then-boss Paul Lambert as the Potters headed for relegation.
The loan agreement contains an option for Hannover to complete a permanent deal for the 25-year-old Austria international.
It will be Wimmer's second stint in Germany after he played at Cologne for three years between 2012 and 2015, earning promotion from 2.Bundesliga in the 2013-14 campaign.
Hannover secured a 13th-place finish under head coach Andre Breitenreiter this season.
Auf eine geile Saison freuen wir uns auch, ! Unser Neuzugang Kevin mit einem kleinen Videogruß an Euch! May 27, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.