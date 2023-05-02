'No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club': Teddy Sheringham gives verdict on Harry Kane's future at Spurs

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has given his opinion on Harry Kane's future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, suggesting Spurs fans would accept their all-time leading goalscorer moving to another club.

Harry Kane's future is the subject of much discussion as the summer transfer window approaches, with Manchester United heavily linked with a move and are reportedly the frontrunners in securing his signature.

Having failed to win a single trophy during his professional career so far, Kane could look to move on in search of silverware - especially considering the turmoil around Spurs at the moment.

Sheringham also believes this is a possibility, pointing to similarities with his decision to swap north London for Manchester during his own playing days, while also suggesting fans would understand Kane's reasoning for moving on.

"I joined United because I felt that Tottenham were not going to allow me to compete for trophies – I didn’t think the club were going to bring in the players that would have enabled us to challenge for the biggest prizes," Sheringham told Lord Ping (opens in new tab).

"Harry has got to look at the situation at the club and ask himself the same questions that I did. If he doesn’t think that the club are going to be able to bring in players that would see them competing, then I don’t think there’s a single Tottenham fan that would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club."

Regardless of what happens, though, Sheringham urges Daniel Levy to address Kane's future as soon as possible, while also arguing he must respect the striker's wishes.

Despite his contract expiring in 2024, Levy has reportedly placed a £100 million price tag on Kane for the summer window, a price clubs are unlikely to pay for someone they can sign for free just 12 months later.

"After the service that he's given Tottenham, Daniel Levy should give him the respect and the freedom to make his own decision," Sheringham believes. "If during that conversation Harry says that he wants to leave in the summer, then Daniel Levy must grant him that wish.

"Daniel needs to have the conversation with Harry and get everything out in the open. Harry will have his own questions and he will want to know who is coming in to manage the club, what the budget will be – these conversations happening between a club’s top player and a club chairman are not unusual.

"This is a situation that needs clarity and needs to be sorted as quickly as possible. I don’t think Daniel can afford to be cagey about this situation – he certainly can’t try to keep him without speaking to him."