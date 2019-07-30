Harry Maguire is losing patience with Leicester – but Manchester United still have work to do

Harry Maguire is losing patience with Leicester and is now willing to push through a move to Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Maguire his principal defensive target ahead of his first full season in charge.

The England international is also keen on a move to Old Trafford, but Leicester are demanding a world-record fee for a defender.

United have already had a £70m bid turned down and have been told that they must offer around £85m to secure his services.

This has frustrated Maguire, who believes he struck a gentleman's agreement with the Leicester hierarchy last summer that would allow him to depart ahead of the 2019/20 campaign if the club received a fair offer.

And the former Hull stopper is now prepared to take a more proactive approach as he looks to seal a switch to United before the transfer window closes next week.

