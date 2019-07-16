Manchester United must do just one thing to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester

Leicester will not stand in Harry Maguire's way if Manchester United pay a world-record fee for a defender, report the Daily Telegraph.

Although he has not submitted a formal transfer request, Maguire has told Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers that he wishes to swap the King Power Stadium for Old Trafford this summer.

Leicester have informed the centre-back that he will be allowed to leave should United offer a fee between £80m and 90m.

Liverpool paid £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, making him the most expensive defender of all time.

Leicester have told United that they want more for a player who joined the East Midlanders for just £12m from Hull in summer 2017.

The Red Devils are reluctant to meet those demands but could increase their bid if they cannot find a suitable alternative to the England international.

