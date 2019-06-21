Manchester United set to be beaten to £65m star by rivals as 'medical pencilled in'

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City are confident of securing a deal worth £65 million for the England defender.

It's even reported that the Premier League champions have already 'pencilled in' a medical for Maguire.

United were long linked to the 26-year-old, but failed to reach an agreement with Leicester.

The Reds' valuation, and reported bid, of £40 million was off the mark.

Whilst the fee was low, United's wage packet was thought to be large, but City are also willing to match it.

Pep Guardiola is thought to see Maguire as the ideal replacement for club legend Vincent Kompany, who is moving back to Belgium to become player-manager at Anderlecht.

