Harry Maguire sale could be BACK ON as Manchester United look to raise funds for late Amrabat deal - report
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been given a boost in his hopes of selling Harry Maguire before the transfer window closes
Harry Maguire could yet be sold before the transfer window closes, as Manchester United seek to boost funds ahead of a late move for a new midfielder.
Former club captain Maguire had been linked with a move to West Ham United earlier in the summer, only for talks to stall over the player's financial demands. Maguire was happy to make the move down to London providing he received a hefty pay-off from Man United, who weren't willing to offer the sum suggested.
However, media outlets believe the move could be back on, with West Ham considering a late approach for the England centre-back. With Maguire having not featured at all for Erik ten Hag's side so far this season, it is felt he may be resigned to accepting a lower pay-off in order to keep himself in Gareth Southgate's England plans.
Ten Hag has made it clear that Maguire will either have to move on or accept his status as a backup option. The player is currently behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and even Johnny Evans for a place in the manager's first-choice eleven, and fears he may miss out on a place at next summer's Euros if he doesn't get enough game time before then.
West Ham had seen a £30 million bid accepted for Maguire earlier this month, but may come in even lower this time, knowing that United are keen to raise transfer funds.
It has been widely reported that Manchester United officials are flying to Florence today in a bid to sign Soyfan Amrabat before the window closes. The Moroccan has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, with Ten Hag hoping the deep-lying schemer can add more fluidity to his stuttering side. A bid in the region of £50m is expected to be enough to sign the 27-year-old from Fiorentina.
More Manchester United transfer stories
Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast ahead of deadline day.
Erik ten Hag looks set to have a new back-up goalkeeper, with Dean Henderson on his way out of Old Trafford.
The Man United boss is also keen to bring in two more players before the end of the window, with a deal for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said to be close.
Meanwhile, United could make a surprise move for Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella – who only joined the Blues last summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White