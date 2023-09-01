Harry Maguire sale could be BACK ON as Manchester United look to raise funds for late Amrabat deal - report

Harry Maguire could yet be sold before the transfer window closes, as Manchester United seek to boost funds ahead of a late move for a new midfielder.

Former club captain Maguire had been linked with a move to West Ham United earlier in the summer, only for talks to stall over the player's financial demands. Maguire was happy to make the move down to London providing he received a hefty pay-off from Man United, who weren't willing to offer the sum suggested.

However, media outlets believe the move could be back on, with West Ham considering a late approach for the England centre-back. With Maguire having not featured at all for Erik ten Hag's side so far this season, it is felt he may be resigned to accepting a lower pay-off in order to keep himself in Gareth Southgate's England plans.

Ten Hag has made it clear that Maguire will either have to move on or accept his status as a backup option. The player is currently behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and even Johnny Evans for a place in the manager's first-choice eleven, and fears he may miss out on a place at next summer's Euros if he doesn't get enough game time before then.

West Ham had seen a £30 million bid accepted for Maguire earlier this month, but may come in even lower this time, knowing that United are keen to raise transfer funds.

It has been widely reported that Manchester United officials are flying to Florence today in a bid to sign Soyfan Amrabat before the window closes. The Moroccan has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, with Ten Hag hoping the deep-lying schemer can add more fluidity to his stuttering side. A bid in the region of £50m is expected to be enough to sign the 27-year-old from Fiorentina.

