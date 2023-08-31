Manchester United to complete latest transfer as international star departs: report

Manchester United are reportedly set to shake up their goalkeeping ranks for the second time this summer.

The 13-time Premier League champions already have a new number one, with Andre Onana replacing David de Gea – but they now appear poised to sign a new understudy, too.

And that’s because another shot-stopper has all but completed his departure from Old Trafford.

Andre Onana (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are bringing in Turkish international Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce to replace Dean Henderson.

Henderson is expected to be unveiled as a Crystal Palace player imminently, having spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Bayindir has been Fenerbahce’s first choice between the sticks since joining from Ankaragucu four years ago.

The 25-year-old captained the Super Lig giants last term, helping them to glory in the Turkish Cup; he has won five caps for his country.

Dean Henderson (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Currently valued at €11m (£9.4m) by Transfermarkt, Bayindir may only cost United half of what they stand to make from selling Henderson.

The 26-year-old – who made 29 senior appearances for the Red Devils after progressing through their youth ranks and has been capped once by England – joins Palace in a deal worth £15m plus £5m in add-ons.

Bayindir could become Man United’s fifth new arrival this summer, following Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Jonny Evans – the latter of whom penned a short-term deal after leaving Leicester to allow him to play in pre-season for Erik ten Hag’s side.

