Manchester United are gearing up for FOUR transfers before deadline day: report

Manchester United are looking to accelerate four more deals before the transfer deadline on Friday, as Erik ten Hag hopes to strengthen his squad further.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the season with two wins and a loss – and neither of the wins have come easily. Following from the hard-fought opening weekend 1-0 win over Wolves, Manchester United came from two down against Nottingham Forest to record their second victory of the season through a controversial Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Ten Hag would like to make a few more moves before the transfer window closes, with two more signings and two more sales earmarked.

Manchester United laboured to victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Il Corriere dello Sport says that an agreement for Sofyan Amrabat is close, with Fiorentina agreeing to a loan with an obligation to buy. The 27-year-old reportedly will sign a one-year extension with i Viola in order to protect his value ahead of the £21.5 million switch.

A left-back appears to be high on the list of priorities for United, too, following the injury of Luke Shaw. While Marca reports former Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso has rejected an offer to move to Manchester, current Blue Marc Cucurella and Tottenham fringe star Sergio Reguilon are in the crosshairs, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Nicolas Tagliafico, however, seems the most likely option. The former Ajax left-back used to play under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena and with the Independent citing that a move could cost the club just £5m, it looks like the best option in the short-term for cover.

Luke Shaw could well be used at centre-back when he returns from injury.

Luke Shaw's injury has given Manchester United a headache at left-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

In order to balance the numbers, United are looking to jettison two players. AS says that Alvaro Fernandez will leave for Grenada.

BILD, meanwhile, claims that there is an "exciting indication" that Bayern Munich could be set to sign Scott McTominay. Manchester United are demanding between £35-40m, with the Scottish international set to link up with Thomas Tuchel.

