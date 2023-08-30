Manchester United prioritise shock £62m flop to revitalise key position: report

Manchester United are still working to complete signings ahead of transfer deadline day, and Erik ten Hag has identified a player he believes will slot perfectly into his side.

Despite having played just three games this season, injuries are starting to plague the Manchester United squad. Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund are all high-profile stars currently on the club's treatment table, meaning new signings are becoming imperative in order to cope with demands.

Targets have now been prioritised ahead of the deadline on Friday, with one key player now at the forefront of the club's negotiations.

Luke Shaw is out injured at the moment (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are working towards signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on loan, with talks currently ongoing. Fabrizio Romano claims the Spaniard is keen on a move to Old Trafford, with Manchester United halting their interest on other left-backs.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrel Malacia expected to be injured for at least the next month, Manchester United drew up a shortlist of left-backs to provide cover in the squad. Marcos Alonso, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rico Henry and Ryan Betrand were all included, but Cucurella is now the preferred option.

Despite having a poor 2022/23 season for Chelsea after his £62m move from Brighton, Manchester United view Cucurella as a solid signing. When considering his previous form for Getafe and Brighton, it's understandable why Erik ten Hag is so keen on the 25-year-old joining the club.

Cucurella could join United on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Negotiations between United and Chelsea are ongoing, with the Blues wanting more than the initial £2m offered as part of the loan deal.

Currently, Alvaro Fernandez is the only recognised left-back in the Manchester United squad, with the 20-year-old having spent last season on loan at Championship side Preston North End.

Diogo Dalot has experience in the position, though, and has played there on a number of occasions for the Red Devils before. He started there during United's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

In order to complete the deal, Manchester United need to act fast, with the transfer deadline on Friday, September 1 at 11pm BST.

