Hatem Ben Arfa weirds out internet with bizarre 'motivational' video on holiday

Ben Arfa, now 30, has been on the fringes at Paris Saint-Germain since joining the club last summer from Nice. The flamboyant playmaker made 23 league appearances for the Ligue 1 runners-up in 2016/17, with 18 of those coming off the bench.

So, in what appears to be his latest demonstration to followers that he is a dedicated, hard-working professional at all times, the Frenchman has posted a video of himself on a beach in Barcelona.

In the budget production, accompanied by 2Pac's Only God Can Judge Me, Ben Arfa can be seen staring into the camera from multiple angles. His prolonged, serious looks down the lense are bizarrely split up only by him doing a few light sprints.

Is he trying to impress potential suitors? Was he simply a bit bored on the beach? Or is he just an absolute weirdo? We'll leave those up to you to decide.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com