Stoke's Ramadan Sobhi was the angry victim of an elaborate prank

The 20-year-old Sobhi, who made 19 appearances for the Potters last season, believed he was on his way to a talk show hosted by Lebanese star Nishan, but his car then got stuck in quicksand and his driver was swallowed up.

Sounds a bit far-fetched? Well, Sobhi was actually in the middle of a prank by Ramez Galel, who has pulled stunts on the likes of Paris Hilton and Antonio Banderas in the past for his popular Egyptian TV show.

The forward and show's co-presenter ended up sinking into the quicksand themselves before a komodo dragon approached them.

The dragon was, of course, a man in a costume worn by Galel. After realising what was going on, Sobhi exploded into a fit of rage and chased after the prankster. (We're not sure if that was part of the prank or not.)

You don't get this in Stoke.

