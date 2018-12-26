Hazard 100: A breakdown of Eden's goals as Chelsea star hits century

Eden Hazard brought up his 100th Chelsea goal in their Boxing Day trip to Watford, joining a select band of players to have reached triple figures for the Blues.

Hazard has become one of the biggest stars in the Premier League since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Lille in 2012 and his goals have helped Chelsea to a handful of silverware.

The club won the Europa League in his first season in west London and he has since added two Premier League winners' medals to his collection, as well as lifting the EFL Cup and FA Cup in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Here, with the help of Opta, we take a look at how Hazard achieved his goalscoring century.

PROLIFIC POACHER

A huge 91 of Hazard's Chelsea strikes have come from inside the penalty area, while his right foot is the weapon with which he has done most damage, scoring 70 by that method.

Hazard's left boot accounts for 25 of his efforts, while his head is responsible for just five. Almost a quarter of Hazard's goals (23) have been scored from the penalty spot.

Stamford Bridge has been the venue for 56 of Hazard's 100, with 41 coming away from home and the rest at a neutral venue.

The Belgium international appears to have no real preference for when he scores during a match, having netted 50 first-half goals, 48 in the second and two in extra time.

BLUES BROTHERS

All goalscorers need a little help from their team-mates on occasion and Cesc Fabregas has been chief creator for Hazard over the years.

The midfielder has set up seven goals for his colleague, placing him two ahead of closest challengers Diego Costa and Pedro (both on five).

The Spanish flavour continues as you go down the list, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Juan Mata joining Willian on four assists for the Belgian.

Olivier Giroud, Nemanja Matic, Alvaro Morata and Oscar have each provided three assists.

COMMON VICTIMS

Bournemouth, Newcastle United and West Brom have each conceded seven to Hazard and are the 27-year-old's most common victims.

Liverpool and Southampton have each let in six Hazard goals but it is Cardiff City - level with Arsenal on five conceded - who perhaps fear the attacker the most.

Hazard's goals against the Welsh club have come from only three meetings, netting twice in a clash at Stamford Bridge in 2013-14 before bagging a hat-trick there again earlier this season, with both matches ending 4-1. He failed to find the net on Chelsea's only Premier League visit to Cardiff City Stadium.

ESTEEMED COMPANY

Hazard may have some way to go before he can trouble Chelsea's record goalscorer Frank Lampard, who reached 211 before leaving, but he is now part of a group of 10 players to have hit triple figures for the Blues.

Bobby Tambling (202) is the only other player to have surpassed the 200-goal marker, with Kerry Dixon (193) Didier Drogba (164), Roy Bentley and Peter Osgood (both 150) making up the rest of the top five.

Jimmy Greaves (132), George Mills (125) and George Hilsdon (108) are the next players in Hazard's sights as he looks to further cement his status as a Chelsea great.