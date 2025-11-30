Alexander Isak’s reaction as he’s subbed off EIGHT MINUTES after first Premier League goal for Liverpool

Arne Slot subbed Alexander Isak off eight minutes after his first Premier League game for Liverpool

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak was subbed off just eight minutes after scoring his first Premier League goal for the club.

It has been a rocky start to life with the Reds for Isak – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – having missed pre-season to force through his £125m move.

But the cloud appeared to be lifting for the Swede at the London Stadium, as he netted a perfectly-placed shot against West Ham United, courtesy of a Cody Gakpo cutback.

Arne Slot withdraws Alexander Isak minutes after netting first Premier League goal for Liverpool

Fellow summer signing Ekitike was the man to replace Isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, no sooner had the 26-year-old dusted off his signature celebration than he was heading off the pitch.

Having scored bang on the hour mark, Arne Slot decided to sub him off for Hugo Ekitike just eight minutes later.

Likely feeling the best he has done for some months, Isak at first appeared slightly confused as to whether he was the man to make way, pointing and himself and exchanging words with the referee.

After he’d confirmed he was to come off, he walked relatively slowly towards the dugouts, with an expressionless look on his face that was perhaps concealing some disappointment.

He avoided any potential drama by shaking Ekitike’s hand, before exchanging a quick hug with Slot and taking his place on the bench.

Sky Sports cameras panned to Isak once he’d taken his seat, and his face remained motionless, not causing a scene but also not looking entirely positive, given the streak he had just broken.

It is also worth noting, given the time of the goal, that it is entirely possible Isak already knew he was getting around an hour, as Slot manages his primary striker back to full fitness.

It was an important day for Isak, regardless of the substitution (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it feels like Slot perhaps could have left Isak on the pitch, barring any fitness concerns.

For weeks, he has been trying to play the Swede into form, and as soon as he notches that all-important first goal, he is prevented almost immediately from kicking on.

Had he remained on the field, this could have been a key moment to build momentum, but the Dutch head coach has a lot of talent to manage in his expensively assembled squad.

Isak is valued at €140m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Sunderland, when Premier League action returns next week.