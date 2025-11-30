Why was Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta allowed to re-take his penalty against Manchester United?

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta got a double touch on his first effort, but was allowed a second go

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace scores his team&amp;apos;s first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on November 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was allowed to re-take his penalty against Manchester United after getting a double touch on his first effort.

He did so on the first time of asking, but VAR spotted that the Frenchman had struck the ball twice, kicking it with his right foot into his left foot.

Why Jean-Philippe Mateta was allowed to re-take his penalty against Manchester United

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace scores his team&amp;amp;apos;s first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on November 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Mateta duly converted the second attempt, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than ruling the goal out and continuing with the game, as happened to Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in a similar situation against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, Mateta was given another chance by the officials.

He stepped up again and tapped the ball low into the opposite corner from his first, wrong-footing goalkeeper Senne Lammens for the second time.

Mateta was allowed to re-take the penalty due to a rule change over the summer, which was brought in as a result of that Alvarez incident.

Previously, Law 14 stated that the kicker must not play the ball again until it has touched another player, but the International Football Board Association (IFAB), who control the game's rules, has now updated it in circumstances like Mateta's.

Where the double touch was clearly unintentional, the taker is now allowed to re-spot the ball and take it again.

That does not apply if they intentionally touch the ball twice, in which case the defending team will be awarded a free-kick.

The change was brought in on 1 July, and was communicated to all relevant parties over the summer.

A screen shows penalty retake decision into the VAR check of Crystal Palace&#039;s French striker #14 Jean-Philippe Mateta&#039;s first penalty, before he took and scored the retake, during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in south London on November 30, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Mateta and Palace benefitted from a recent rule change (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a fair update to the rules.

It feels harsh to penalise a player for a clearly accidental incident, where they are not trying to gain any unfair advantage.

Nevertheless, the defending team, in this case United, may feel slightly aggrieved that Mateta gets to correct a mistake of his own making.

